CARTHAGE — During its meeting Tuesday, the Carthage Central School District Board of Education approved a three-year contract with Barbara Zehr for the position of assistant superintendent, effective July 1.
Mrs. Zehr is currently the principal at Philadelphia Primary in the Indian River School District.
In addition, Carthage Elementary reading teacher Carolyn Schneider was granted tenure.
