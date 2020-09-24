CARTHAGE — During a special Sept. 3 meeting, the Carthage Central School District Board of Education appointed Dr. Michael E. Gordon Jr. of Carthage Area Hospital, as the district’s chief medical officer.
Dr. Gordon joined Carthage Area Hospital in 2007 after completing his residency at Yale University. As director of the anesthesiology department, he oversees the operation of the perioperative process at the hospital as well as provide anesthesia services to patients. In 2019 Dr. Gordon was promoted to chief medical officer reflecting his role in defining the clinical vision for the organization. As CMO he also provides medical oversight to the organization to ensure delivery of affordable, quality healthcare services and still maintains his role as Director of the Anesthesiology Department at Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon earned a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine from Howard University. Throughout his academic career he has received numerous awards recognizing his excellence. He has authored and co-authored numerous articles in many medical journals.
Dr. Gordon also served as the Vice-President of the CAH Medical Staff for several years.
Dr. Gordon and his family reside in Carthage. He has three daughters, two of whom are students at Carthage middle and high schools.
