Carthage school district to hold virtual parents’ meetings

CARTHAGE — As per state mandates, the Carthage Central School District will hold a series of informations meeting for parents to learn more about the district’s reopening plan. There will time allotted for questions regarding the logistics of reopening school on Sept. 8. These meetings will be streamed live as well as recorded. Links to the live-stream meetings will be posted on the District Website and also distributed via Parentsquare.
The meetings will be held on the following dates:
5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19
9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20
According to the school website, the reopening plan is ongoing and will change as necessary based on guidance from the state, Department of Health and the state Education Department. Visit www.carthagecsd.org for updates.
Parents and community members with questions about the reopening plan are encouraged to fill out the online questionnaire prior to the meetings.
