CARTHAGE — For the fourth consecutive year, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has designated the Carthage Central School District as one of the Best Communities for Music Education.
The association awarded this designation to 754 school districts nationwide.
“Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students,” states a press release from the organization.
To qualify for the designation, school districts answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs.
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
According to a letter sent to Carthage School District, this award recognizes that Carthage is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, which recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
“Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music,” the letter states.
This research shows those involved in music have improvement in speech and reading scores as well as heightened everyday skills such as listening, teamwork and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
“This is truly a bright spot during uncertain times,” Carthage Middle School instrumental music instructor Heather Harrison said. “Receiving this award acknowledges our district’s efforts of equally including music as a part of a well-rounded education for our students. The application process also serves as an auditing tool to dive into our music programs while we collect important data. This national designation fosters a bigger sense of pride for our community and the students we have the pleasure of educating. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the students, families, community, teachers, administrators, and Board of Education for continuing to support the fine arts of Carthage.”
“Carthage Central School has a very strong Fine Arts Department and we are continuously proud of their commitment to our students and the work they do to showcase their many talents,” said Jennifer L. Premo, Carthage Superintendent of Schools.
