CARTHAGE — A member of BSA Troop 54 has achieved the national organization’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
Robert L. Hancock, 17, a senior at Indian River High School, has been involved in scouting all of his life. Robert, the son of Laura M. and Robert L. Hancock III of Antwerp, began attending meetings while his mother was a Tiger Cub leader. In fact he took his first steps at a Tiger meeting at 10 months of age.
“I eventually was able to join in kindergarten as a Lion and worked my way up to the boy scout levels,” he said.
Diagnosed at age 11 with high functioning autism he participated with other troops, but found acceptance with Troop 54.
“I stayed in as a teenager, to finish the goal I had of getting the Eagle Scout rank,” Robert said.
Through scouting, Robert said he gained social and leadership skills.
“Also others skills that will help me in my adult life such as personal finance, first aid, personal fitness and communication,” he added.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn a total of 21 merit badges, including 13 required ones — first aid, citizenship, communication, fitness, camping, cooking and family life. In the Scouting program, there are 135 merit badges concerning sports, crafts, science, trades, business and future careers.
Robert said his favorite badge was archery and his least favorite was hiking.
“I loved earning my archery badge,” he said. “It was my first badge and it was a struggle, but I was able to overcome the struggle and completed it.” Each Scout pursuing the elite rank must complete an Eagle Scout Service Project which benefits a community organization other than Boy Scouts.
For his project, Robert mapped out two cemeteries in Antwerp — Old Town Cemetery and St.Michael’s/St. James Cemetery — at the suggestion of American Legion Post 916.
“It was mainly to annotate where the veterans were buried, so they can be recognized with a medallion at their plot and to be able to place a flag at their plot from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” Robert said. “I wanted to do a project in my home community and this was a need that needed to be fulfilled.”
To complete the project, volunteers were assigned a section of the cemetery where they plotted the names and headstones.
Besides scouting, Robert aided in several food distributions and volunteered at the Antwerp food pantry and Watertown SPCA.
After graduation, Robert plans to attend college in order to pursue a governmental job that involves economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.