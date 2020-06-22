CARTHAGE — During its June meeting, the village Board of Trustees set a public hearing for 6:10 p.m. July 20 to discuss the adoption of a local law to impose a noise ordinance.
At the May meeting, a resident filed a complaint about the noise all-terrain vehicles caused in her neighborhood.
Village president G. Wayne McIlroy said the board had been working on creating a noise ordinance and was consulting the village attorney on the proposed law.
