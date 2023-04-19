CARTHAGE — The Carthage Village Board of Trustees has set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. April 24 in the village municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St.
The purpose of the meeting, which is expected to be held mostly in executive session, is to discuss potential litigation regarding a particular trustee.
