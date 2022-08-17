Carthage boy scout gains eagle scout

As part of his Eagle Project Thomas M. Kennedy, left, digs a post hole for a birdfeeder at Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility as Scout Master Timothy Abel looks on. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspaper Corp

CARTHAGE — An area scouter recently became an Eagle Scout. Thomas M. Kennedy, son of Andrew and Kristie Kennedy, is a 17 year old Carthage Central High School attendee who has participated in scouting for five years. He said he chose to continue in scouting throughout high school because “it allowed me to explore and learn many skills as well as gain a head start in life thanks to the lessons I learned in scouts, and because it is fun.

“I have gained the ability to lead and help others, I learned how to be responsible and accomplish tasks given to me,” Thomas added

