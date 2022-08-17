CARTHAGE — An area scouter recently became an Eagle Scout. Thomas M. Kennedy, son of Andrew and Kristie Kennedy, is a 17 year old Carthage Central High School attendee who has participated in scouting for five years. He said he chose to continue in scouting throughout high school because “it allowed me to explore and learn many skills as well as gain a head start in life thanks to the lessons I learned in scouts, and because it is fun.
“I have gained the ability to lead and help others, I learned how to be responsible and accomplish tasks given to me,” Thomas added
Thomas’ Eagle Scout project recognized his valuable service as he chose to improve the quality of life at the Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility. This included installing a flower box and eight new bird houses as well as refurbishing two flower boxes.
“Retirement homes are often overlooked by many in the community only really being acknowledged by the families of the residents,” Thomas noted. “I didn’t want something like that to happen to me later in life so I decided to do something about it.”
On his journey to conquering all of the merit badges Thomas came to the conclusion that his favorite is the small boat sailing, “because we had to tip the boats over and fix them all in the water.”
His least favorite badge was personal management.
“It was the most involved as I had to organise a financial plan to buy something as well as study many different economic terms it was worth the trouble but simply took time to complete,” he explained.
Thomas is also an active member of the school’s track and field, football and wrestling teams and JROTC. Outside of school he is active in church activities such as decoration and volunteering. He also workw on farms over the summers.
After graduating high school Thomas plans to attend college and stay active in both sports and ROTC.
