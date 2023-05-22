The Carthage Teachers’ Association with help from the school’s JROTC, American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 erected the annual Memorial Day flag display in front of Carthage High School May 22. The display has outgrown the front lawn with 200 large American flags, 1,820 small ones and flags representing each branch of the Armed Forces along with the POW/MIA flag, to encompass the front parking lot. The display will be in place until Memorial Day. Flags are still available for purchase to add to the display or for personal use at a cost of $5 for the smaller flags, which can also be specific individuals with tags on the flags indicating “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” the person being recognized. Anyone interested in purchasing a flag should contact Pat Sheehan, CTA president, at 315-573-3242, email psheehan carthagecsd.org. All proceeds from flag sales will go to the CTA Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors going into the fields of teaching or nursing. Here seventh graders, from left, Carson Passage and Zoe Florence, with the help of high school teaching assistant Shelbie Colweel, place flags around the parking lot. This was the first time they had helped with the display. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers Corp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.