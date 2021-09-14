CARTHAGE — A 19-year-old was arrested after she allegedly fabricated a story about three people breaking into her home and assaulting her.
Maria R. Barnes, West Carthage, was charged by state police on Friday with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor and false written statement, also a misdemeanor.
The arrest stems from a reported home invasion at her apartment on Sept. 2 at Champion Apartments in the village of West Carthage.
Ms. Barnes stated that three individuals forced their way into her apartment, assaulted her and then fled the scene. State police, after spending hours and resources on an investigation, say all of the alleged suspects were located and interviewed. State police say all three were in Saratoga and that Ms. Barnes fabricated the story.
She was issued a ticket to appear in Champion Town Court on Sept. 23.
