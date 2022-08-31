CARTHAGE — A teenager reported missing since Monday has been located and is safe, according to village police Chief Reginald Huber.
Police said Victoria Wood, 15, had last been seen at Carthage Free Library on Budd Street around noon. Police said she left home upset after a disagreement.
