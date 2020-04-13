Carthage to hold budget public hearing via internet

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.