CARTHAGE — Carrying on the tradition started by a former post chaplain, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 will be observing the annual Wreaths Across America Day, at noon Saturday at Monument Park on State Street. The ceremony is open to the public and all social distancing guidelines will be observed.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization was founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. It started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together.
The post will be joining more than 2,100 participating locations placing wreaths coinciding with the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery to remember the fallen, honor their service and teach the next generation.
Former Post Chaplain Paul H. Clarke, who died Jan 19, 2019, and who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery, was instrumental in establishing Carthage as an official location with the national program.
After learning of the program while vacationing in Maine, the late Mr. Clarke decided to bring Wreaths Across America to the area in 2014.
The program places wreaths on the graves of veterans for the holidays or ceremonial wreaths at a fitting location. Wreaths for each branch of the service — Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Merchant Marine and one for POW/MIA with red bows, American flags and service flags — will be placed at the Carthage monument during the ceremony.
To learn more about the Wreaths Across America program, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
