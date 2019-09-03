CARTHAGE — During its August meeting, the village Board of Trustees, based on the clerk/treasurer’s recommendation, accepted the lowest-priced quote from CompuTalk to provide Voice Over Internet Protocol phone system to the village at a total equipment cost not to exceed $3,500.
According to the clerk/treasurer, the new system will tie all the departments together and have the option to record calls as requested by the chief of police.
The board also approved the purchase of a multi-purpose copy machine for $5,376 from Eastern Managed Print Network.
The board declared the 1997 FordStake Rack truck surplus equipment and further authorized the Department of Public Works superintendent to advertise on Auctions International.
