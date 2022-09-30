CARTHAGE — Looking back on the church’s 200 year history, about 60 gathered at the Carthage United Methodist Church, Sept. 18, to observe its 200th anniversary.

The festivities included the singing of hymns from the 1800s by past choir members and current Carthage area residents under the direction of Jean C. Haverstock.

