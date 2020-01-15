CARTHAGE — During it Member Appreciation and Awards Dinner held Jan. 11, the Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 honored three essayists, a teacher and an auxiliary member.
Annually the VFW Post 7227 Auxiliary hosts a Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
This essay contest is open to any student in grades 6-8 who is enrolled in a public, private or parochial school or home study program in the United States and its territories. Students do not have to be affiliated with the VFW or VFW Auxiliary.
The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, DC. This year, students wrote their 300 to 400 word essays on the theme “What Makes America Great.”
The Carthage VFW solicited essays from four area schools and choose as the first place winner Hannah Trimper of Pamelia, an eighth grade student at General Brown Central School.
Hannah’s essay points out that what makes America great is the ”progressive mindset of the people in this country” to treat “those who are different people better.” She also states, the military and education system make America great.
Hannah’s essay will go onto the district level for judging and possibly move up to the state and national levels. From the local VFW post auxiliary, Hannah received a prize of $100 along with a medal and certificate.
Julia Carrick of Pamelia and Isabelle Wetzel of Brownville, both eighth grade students at General Brown Central School, placed second and third respectively in the contest.
Julia wrote the county’s freedoms, women’s rights and our history is what makes America great. Julia was awarded $75 for her entry.
Isabelle wrote, “The greatness of our country lies within the people.” She noted how Americans come together when times are tough such as in the aftermath of the 911 attacks. She was awarded $50 for her entry.
Each year the VFW national organization recognizes teachers who exhibit a commitment to teaching Americanism to their students. The Carthage post recognized Shannon Margrey’s contributions as a teacher at Augustinian Academy and set her on the path for the national recognition.
The Diocese of Ogdensburg honored Ms. Margrey, who has taught at the school since 2001, with the Distinguished Service award in 2019. She serves on the school’s leadership and Advance-Ed teams. Ms. Margrey coaches basketball and soccer as well as being advisor school’s Science Olympiad Team, Student Council and Iron Chef Team.
As part of her continuing professional development, she attended a STEM conference at the Naval Academy in Annapolis over the summer.
Outside of school, she volunteers at the Carthage Free Library helping with the teen group, has served as the St. James representative for Village Ecumenical Ministries and on several Diocese of Ogdensburg committees including the Report Card Committee.
“Shannon puts her heart and soul into her work, always keeping the best interest of her students at heart,” states her nomination.
Started about five years ago, the Auxiliary Member of the Year award goes to a member who “goes above and beyond for the community and the post,” said auxiliary president Deanna “DeeDee” Guyette.
This year’s award went to Jane Reape who became a member in 1988 under the eligibility of her late husband James who was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam era and a past VFW Post Commander. She has served in just about every office in the local auxiliary and is now a trustee. She has also served on many District 4 Chairmanships and supports many programs associated with the auxiliary including the National Home. She was instrumental in connecting the auxiliary with the Adopt A Platoon program, supports the Wreaths Across America Program and initiated the Cookies fo Troops program to deliver homemade goodies the Fort Drum BOSS program for single soldiers.
Mrs. Reape is currently working her way up the ladder to become the VFW Auxiliary National President in 2022.
“Our auxiliary is very lucky to have someone like her as such a dedicated and resourceful member,” states her nomination submitted by Mary Beirman and Lorna Swan. “Jane’s dedication ot our veterans and Post 7227 is overwhelming. She does so much, it is impossible to list all her accomplishments over the years.
“I am truly honored to have been selected,” said Mrs. Reape. “I do what I can. It is my way of showing my gratitude for the sacrifices that our veterans have made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.