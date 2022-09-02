CARTHAGE — The village board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the municipal building board room, 120 S. Mechanic St.
The purpose of the meeting is to adopt bond resolutions for the joint water system upgrade and the Water Pollution Control Facility lime silo and blower building project, along with any other business which may come before the board.
