Carthage village budget hearing set for April 18
CARTHAGE — The village board of trustees has set an in-person public hearing on the tentative 2022-23 budget for 6 p.m. April 18 at the village municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St.
The tentative budget for the fiscal year starting June 1 is $4,467,578, an increase of $56,390 over last year’s $4,411,188 spending plan.
The tax levy increased slightly, $8,264 over last year’s amount raised by taxes, $1,121,724.
The tentative tax levy for 2022-23 of $1,129,988 will not raise the tax rate. The tax rate remains at $7.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
With the anticipation of no significant increase in the tax levy, village trustees elected not to pass a tax cap override.
“The village board is committed to keeping the tax rate the same while providing a high level of service to residents,” said village Treasurer Kristy L. O’Shaughnessy.
Village President G. Wayne McIlroy said the board is being conservative about spending and is planning to replace some Department of Public Works equipment.
