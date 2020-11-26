CARTHAGE — The village Clerk’s Office will be open to the public on a limited basis effective Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
Office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday or by appointment only. Water/sewer bills and miscellaneous fees can be paid online at villageofcarthageny.com, mailed or placed through the door slot to limit public exposure.
The office will continue to operate under the strict guidelines imposed by the state due to COVID-19. For assistance, call 315-493-1060, email ct@villageofcarthageny.com or go online to villageofcarthageny.com.
