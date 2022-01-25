CARTHAGE — During its Jan. 18 meeting, the village Board of Trustees reappointed Kathleen Latremore to a five-year term on the Cooperative Planning Board effective Jan. 1. The Cooperative Planning Board oversees planning issues for the town of Wilna and the villages of Carthage and Deferiet.
Latest News
- Watertown officials hope to help Renzi Foodservice with stormwater issues
- Watertown business owner ‘disappointed’ after it appears someone stole his UTV on trailer
- Recent Lewis County police activity
- Utica native Murad announces run for reelection to state Supreme Court
- Tri-county area reports 418 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
- Carthage village trustees reappoint Planning Board member
- Lyndaker named Marine of the Year
- Lowville aglow with festive tractors
Most Popular
-
Clayton man on life support with COVID-19 needed miracle — and ‘got one’
-
Watertown man charged with multiple child sex abuse crimes
-
Watertown woman charged after allegedly attempting to hit two parole officers with vehicle
-
Champion Zoning Board to consider variance allowing larger Stewart’s replacement store
-
Watertown native carves out role in Public Square art project
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.