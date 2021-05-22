CARTHAGE — After a blessing of the bikes by Veterans Motorcycle Club national chaplain Robert “Turtle” Turlington, more than a dozen motorcycles roared out the VMC Chapter 11 clubhouse property on Route 3 en route to a 70-mile ride Saturday morning. The ride through Lewis County stopped at the Marine Corps League in Lowville before returning to the clubhouse for a cookout.
The annual tradition begins the motorcycle riding season. The chaplain, who is also a member of Chapter 11, read from scripture and asked for protection for the riders. Speaking from personal experience, he told those gathered that God is forgiving no matter the transgression.
Before the riders departed, Chapter 11 president Robert “Duke” Varano thanked them all for coming and supporting the club.
The Veterans Motorcycle Club was formed in October 1982 in Spring Lake, N.C. The club has chapters throughout the country in New York, Colorado, Kansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Germany. There is also a Nomad Chapter.
Active duty military members, military retirees and honorably discharged military members are eligible to join. They also must ride an American-made motorcycle. The club is a nonprofit organization of veteran who serve veterans.
