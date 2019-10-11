CARTHAGE — The walk-in clinic on the grounds of what eventually will be the new Carthage Area Hospital campus is now open for business.
The temporary clinic, which hospital Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Duvall described as being similar to an urgent care, is a first step in the hospital acquiring the Rural Health Clinic designation.
Located at 22075 Constitution Drive, off Cole Road, behind Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility, the clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The accredited clinic offers care when a patient’s primary care provider is not available.
Providers at the clinic treat injuries, diagnose illnesses and long-term conditions, provide regular check-ups and offer hospital and outpatient care referrals. In addition, the clinic offers primary medical care, sick visits, blood draw station, allergy shots, physicals, blood pressure checks, flu swab, rapid strep, urinalysis, pregnancy testing, annual wellness visits, physicals and other non-emergent care.
No appointment is required. For more information, call 315-519-5830 or visit carthagehospital.com.
