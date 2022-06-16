CARTHAGE — The monthly meeting of the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. June 22 at the village of Carthage municipal building, 120 S. Mechanic St.
Latest News
- Carthage/West Carthage joint sewer board meeting rescheduled
- Black River sets special meeting
- Georgia company breaks ground on $16 million egg hatchery on Route 3
- College men’s hockey: Clarkson adds eight-man recruiting class after large exit
- Ogdensburg’s historic Pump House needs roof replaced
- Stockholm Democrat talks run for St. Lawrence County Legislature
- Massena Recreation Department offering 11 pickleball courts in three locations
- Food Truck Fridays are back, and one is heading to Croghan
Most Popular
-
Long-abandoned Carleton Island Villa under contract to sell
-
Paramount sued for releasing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ without copyright license
-
After 20 years, Lewis County again trying to change railroad tracks to trails, this time by eminent domain
-
UPDATE: Missing Massena teen found
-
Authorities investigate apparent social media gun threat toward Case Middle School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.