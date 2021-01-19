CARTHAGE — Police and fire officials are advising residents within a five-mile radius of Tannery Island on the Black River to remain indoors as firefighters attempt to battle a liquid chemical fire at a former paper mill.
The fire, which was still blazing as of 6:45 p.m., is at the site of the former Island Paper Co. building just off Brown and North Mechanic streets. The fire of unknown origin began at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Village police, in coordination with the Carthage/Wilna Fire Department, are advising residents to stay inside with their windows closed to avoid breathing in fumes from the fire. No evacuations had been ordered as of 6:45 p.m., but residents within a one-mile radius of the site will be receiving reverse 911 texts advising them to stay inside, according to Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper.
Firefighters have not been able to begin attacking the fire because they do not yet know what chemical or chemicals are involved and do not want to risk dousing it with a chemical that could potentially exacerbate the situation.
“The fire itself is not huge, but there are chemicals that are pooled,” Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper said. “We can’t start to fight the fire until we know what the chemical is. We have no idea at this point.”
A hazardous materials team from the Watertown City Fire Department is at the scene, along with representatives from the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Fire crews from Black River, North Pole, Natural Bridge, and Croghan are assisting crews from Carthage and West Carthage at the scene, along with state police.
Crews have set up a decontamination tent and have established multiple perimeters around the scene as samples of the chemicals are collected. No one without an oxygen tank is allowed close to the fire.
Chief Draper said lake effect snow is preventing the fumes from dispersing rapidly, keeping the fumes concentrated in the area of the fire.
The chief said some people have tried to help by delivering food for firefighters, but he is discouraging this due the potential hazard. No one has been injured.
Island Paper shut down in 1932, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president. The company’s owner, millionaire Walter Pratt, reportedly closed the mill then, vowing not to reopen until a Republican again was installed as president. The mill never reopened and Tannery Island subsequently became known for its hydroelectric dams.
