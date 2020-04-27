WEST CARTHAGE — After years of planning and finding funding then nearly two years of construction, renovations to the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facility, off Hewitt Drive, have been completed.
The plant had been under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation due to State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit violations involving total suspended solids and biological oxygen demand removal reporting violations and significant industrial users exceeding pH limitations. Increased pH levels throw off water treatment, a problem that is costly to correct.
In 2013 the joint sewer management board hired GHD Consulting Engineers LLC, Cazenovia, to conduct a grant-funded study of plant improvements. The suggested $8.5 million upgrade essentially would rebuild the 40-year-old plant.
GHD outlined the renovations to the plant built in the 1960s to include improvements or replacement of the influent flow monitoring system; screenings and grit removal; chemical addition; controls and automation; building and equipment efficiency; solids processing; and miscellaneous process, mechanical, structural, electrical and HVAC equipment.
“The influent screening area is a major concern,” Michael E. Tamblin, principal manager for GHD said during the initial presentation.
He explained the influent screen protects everything downstream.
“The equipment has outlived its life span which is usually 15 to 20 years.”
Upgrades to the collection system, including the Water Street Pump Station and Carthage/Metro Metering Building, were also be recommended.
As the management board sought funding for the project, costs grew and repairs to failing equipment had to be made.
During the engineering report at an August 2014 joint sewer board meeting, Carrie M. Tuttle, director of engineering for the Development Authority of the North Country, which oversees the plant’s operations, expressed concerns about “what is breaking at the treatment plant.”
“I am very nervous of balancing what needs to be repaired to avoid catastrophic failure,” Ms. Tuttle said.
In addition, after the project began, the Department of Environmental Conservation required the renovations to include a disinfection stage.
The newly completed project also included the replacement of the Water Street pump station next to Turning Point Park in Carthage which utilizes a stand alone generator. At the Hewitt Drive plant, the heating and air conditioning units, boiler system and ventilation were replaced and upgraded.
The wastewater treatment plant is a biological process explained Robert S. Stevenson II, DANC water quality supervisor.
The plant has three lines feeding waste water to the facility. The line from West Carthage which includes a separately metered inflow from Ox Industries goes through a mechanical bar screen. Another line comes from Carthage and the third from the town Champion which includes the Carthage Central School District and housing and businesses along Cole Road. After the initial filtering and break down of solids, the waste from the combined three streams goes in the wet well, then is pumped into two primary clarifiers. In the clarifiers, floating particles, suspended solids and settleable solids are removed each with its own process. The floaters are skimmed off with a mechanical rake arm, the suspended solids go over a weir into an aeration tank where microorganisms “bugs” break down the waste in contact stabilization mode. The waste which settles on the bottom of the primary clarifier tanks are pumped into the thickener. From the aeration tank the water goes to a final clarifier for contact stabilization where the “bugs” settle to the bottom of the tank, then to the chlorine contact tank. Once the water is disinfected in accordance with the plant’s State Pollution Discharge Elimination permit, it is returned to the Black River. The sludge from the bottom of the thickener tank is dewatered and hauled to the land fill.
According to Mr. Stevenson, the life expectancy of the new equipment is 15 to 30 years. At the April joint sewer meeting, he presented an assessment management plan which outlines when equipment should be replaced.
“It will better assure proper rotation for equipment and help to be fiscally responsible,” he said.
The sludge dewatering system’s lime feed system was installed in 1992 was not part of the capital project and will need replacing in the near future.
The final cost of the renovation was $11.8 million according to Kristy O’Shaughnessy, treasurer for the joint sewer board. The New York State Clean Water State Revolving Fund provided short-term funding throughout the project. The villages were awarded $6,737,500 in grant funds for the project. The remainder of the debt is split between the two villages with a 70-30% ratio with Carthage’s share at approximately $1,413,750 and $3,454,250 for West Carthage will be financed though the NYS Clean Water State Revolving Fund with zero percent interest for 30 years. Funds for the combined debt payments for both villages will be collected though the Waste Water Pollution Control Facilities Fund based on the prior year’s usage of the plant.
C.O. Falter Construction Corp., Syracuse, was general contractor for the project. The heating, ventilating, air conditioning and plumbing contract was done by J.E. Sheehan Contracting Corp. of Potsdam. The electrical portion of the project conducted by Collins Hammond Electrical Contractors of Ogdensburg.
