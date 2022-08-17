Carthage/West Carthage water meeting canceled

CARTHAGE — The meeting of the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to lack of a quorum.

The meeting, to be held at the Carthage village building, 120 S. Mechanic St., will be rescheduled when the majority of the board can attend.

