CARTHAGE — The meeting of the Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Management Board that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to lack of a quorum.
The meeting, to be held at the Carthage village building, 120 S. Mechanic St., will be rescheduled when the majority of the board can attend.
