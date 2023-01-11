Carthage/West Carthage board plans water meeting

WEST CARTHAGE — The Carthage/West Carthage Joint Utility Board will hold a special meeting of the Water Filtration Board at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Village of West Carthage board room, 61 High St., to discuss the purchase of a used generator. The current the engine of the generator blew during the Christmas blizzard. Since the storm, a generator has been rented at a cost of $800 per week according to board chairman Scott M. Burto.

