WEST CARTHAGE — It was back to the drawing board for the twin villages’ proposed water project after a meeting of both Board of Trustees for the villages of Carthage and West Carthage in November.
According to West Carthage mayor Scott M. Burto, he and the Carthage president G. Wayne McIlroy, along with water department employees from both villages, will meet with representatives of BCA Architects Engineers this week to review changes.
Previously, the West Carthage board had approved the alternative 2 at a cost of $21,635,000 which would provide an additional well in the town of Champion and a new distribution line along Route 26 to connect the Great Bend and Champion system. Carthage tanks would be constructed at a higher elevation and a new West Carthage ground storage tank would be installed in Champion. There would be raw water transmission improvements and an additional Black River crossing to connect the towns of Champion and Wilna would be installed.
During the meeting of the two boards in November, President McIlroy expressed the concerns the Village of Carthage Board of Trustees has with the three proposed options for the joint water capital project in that there were many items attributed to the town of Champion which do not directly benefit both villages but will be costly to both villages.
Mr. Burto pointed out, according to the meeting minutes, that his board passed the proposal in order to meet the deadline to apply for grant funding for the project, noting that it is anticipated that available grant funding will be at an all-time high over the next three years and encouraged the boards to come to an agreement prior to May 2022 in order to apply for the next round of funding.
Carthage deputy president Michael Astafan said when the boards began discussing the water project a few years ago, the main focus was on the interests of the villages but now there has been a shift to reacting to other communities’ water issues. He said if other communities need water services, it should be at their expense.
Carthage water superintendent Ernest Prievo explained the benefits to placing the new water tanks at equal heights.
The boards will propose BCA Architects Engineers design a fourth alternative to address both village tanks and the distribution line from Belfort. Other topics subject to discussion with the engineers include the construction of a water filtration plant at Pleasant Lake or the purchase a mobile filtration plant along with a schedule for the project.
