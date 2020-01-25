CARTHAGE — A special meeting of the Carthage Wilna Fire District Board of Commissioners was held Dec. 11 to determine the financial replacement of the outgoing the treasurer. The board decided to accept the proposal and agreement from Pinsky Law Group, PLLC, of Syracuse, in the amount of $12,500 for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1 to maintain all of the financial records and financial bookkeeping of the District.
Carthage Wilna commissioners replace outgoing treasurer
