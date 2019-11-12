CARTHAGE — The annual election for the Carthage Wilna Fire District Board of Commissioners is set The board has one seat up for reelection for a five-year term. Anyone interested in running for the board should submit a letter of intent by Nov. 20 to Carthage-Wilna Fire District, 685 S. James St., Carthage, NY 13619
Carthage Wilna fire commissioners candidates sought
