Carthage Wilna Fire District makes appointments

CARTHAGE — An organization meeting was held during the first meeting of the new year for the Carthage Wilna Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners.
The board elected Sean McHale as chairman and appointed Jessie Putney as secretary/treasurer. The board set the compensation for the new secretary/treasurer at $1,000 per month and set the hourly wage for the outgoing secretary/treasurer at $20 per hour.
The board decided to change the meeting time to 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Carthage Fire Department, 685 S James St.
The board appointed a permanent election committee with compensation set at fifty $50 for each member, during each election. Members are Election Chairman Jessie Putney, Election Clerks Joan Draper and Judy New, Substitute election clerk is undecided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.