CARTHAGE — With no one from the public to speak at the Oct. 15 public hearing, the Carthage-Wilna Fire District commissioners passed their 2020 budget as presented during the Oct. 30 meeting.
The $683,903 budget is up $6,199 from last year’s $677,704 spending plan. The budget includes an increase in wages for its employees along with increases for state retirement, social security and health/dental benefits.
However, funds budgeted for equipment and contractual expenses, which covers the daily operations of the district, are both down. Compared to last year’s budget, the equipment line went from $11,500 to $5,000 and contractual went from $157,760 to $139,355.
Worker’s compensation, unemployment insurance and disability insurance are all less in the 2020 budget. With no eligible firefighters, there is no expenditure for cancer insurance, which covers interior firefighters who have served more than five years.
The station and engine debt is $175,753, up from last year’s $107,544.
To help keep taxes down, only $86,000 will be transferred to the district’s five reserve accounts.
The amount to be raised by taxes is $638,520, up 2 percent over last year’s $626,000 tax levy.
