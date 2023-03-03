CARTHAGE — Calvin Coolidge was president. The New York Yankees were the World Series champs. Charlie Chaplin made a silent film — “The Pilgrim.” A first class stamp was two cents and a dozen eggs, 22 cents. “Yes, We Have No Bananas” by Billy Jones was a popular song. The Hollywood sign in California was erected. Time magazine began publication. Estelle Getty, Bob Barker, Hank Williams, Rocky Marciano, Chuck Yeager and Richard Attenborough — Santa from Miracle on 34th Street — were born. As was Mary Holliday.
Mrs. Holliday, born Feb. 22, 1923 in Utica, was the third of seven children of Anna Kpgut and Joseph E. Schreck. After her father took a job at St. Regis Paper Company, Mrs. Holliday moved with her family to the Carthage area. She graduated from Augustinian Academy and went to work on the line at Crown Zellerbach Paper Company. She married the Carlyle Holliday 1948 and the couple adopted a daughter, Joan Holliday Mayric who now lives in Florida. Mr. Holliday passed away in 2008 at the age of 85.
Mrs. Holliday has out lived all of her siblings, including her brother Joseph who was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge. Her other siblings, Theresa Wojtowicz, Helen Archer, Alice Burrell, John “Jack” Schreck and Dorothy Smith did not quite have her longevity but Mrs. Burrell was 92 when she passed and Mr. Schreck was 86.
Mrs. Holliday, who could pass for a woman decades younger, is basically in good health with only a loss of eyesight and hearing. In her younger years, she walked a lot and continues to eat healthy.
“I never looked my age,” the centenarian said.
Her advice to young people who want to live a long life is “don’t be afraid to work.”
“Work and keep active,” she said are the secrets to her longevity in addition to not worrying about or stressing over things.
“I liked working,” she said. “I liked all the jobs I had.”
Besides working at the paper mill, she was a waitress at Sahara Restaurant, a clerk at Gormley’s Liquor Store and a lunch monitor for Carthage schools.
During the past century, Mrs. Holliday said the greatest invention was the computer and other electronic devices.
Mrs. Holliday celebrated her birthday with about 30 people at Stefano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant after attending Ash Wednesday Mass.
