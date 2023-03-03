Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

Mary Holliday. Mrs. Holliday, born Feb. 22, 1923 in Utica, was the third of seven children of Anna Kpgut and Joseph E. Schreck. After her father took a job at St. Regis Paper Company, Mrs. Holliday moved with her family to the Carthage area. She graduated from Augustinian Academy and went to work on the line at Crown Zellerbach Paper Company. She married the Carlyle Holliday 1948 and the couple adopted a daughter, Joan Holliday Mayric who now lives in Florida. Mr. Holliday passed away in 2008 at the age of 85. Mrs. Holliday has out lived Holliday

CARTHAGE — Calvin Coolidge was president. The New York Yankees were the World Series champs. Charlie Chaplin made a silent film — “The Pilgrim.” A first class stamp was two cents and a dozen eggs, 22 cents. “Yes, We Have No Bananas” by Billy Jones was a popular song. The Hollywood sign in California was erected. Time magazine began publication. Estelle Getty, Bob Barker, Hank Williams, Rocky Marciano, Chuck Yeager and Richard Attenborough — Santa from Miracle on 34th Street — were born. As was Mary Holliday.

Mrs. Holliday, born Feb. 22, 1923 in Utica, was the third of seven children of Anna Kpgut and Joseph E. Schreck. After her father took a job at St. Regis Paper Company, Mrs. Holliday moved with her family to the Carthage area. She graduated from Augustinian Academy and went to work on the line at Crown Zellerbach Paper Company. She married the Carlyle Holliday 1948 and the couple adopted a daughter, Joan Holliday Mayric who now lives in Florida. Mr. Holliday passed away in 2008 at the age of 85.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.