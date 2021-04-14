WILNA — A Carthage woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly lit a train on fire over the weekend.
Chelsea F. Frost, 29, of Carthage, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree arson, third-degree burglary and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was charged with starting a fire inside a CSX railroad boxcar Sunday, near Boyd Road in the town of Wilna. The Carthage Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Ms. Frost was processed at the state police post in Carthage and then arraigned. She was held at the Jefferson County jail on a $200 cash bail, which it appears she paid Tuesday.
