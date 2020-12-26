CARTHAGE — Despite the hard times everyone is experiencing, a local woman nearly doubled her effort to aid local food pantries for the second year.
Last year, after learning of the challenges faced by the Village Ecumenical Ministries to ensure there is enough food and gifts for the annual Christmas giveaway, Amanda Powell, an accountant for CEM Machine, challenged friends, co-workers, family and the community in general to donate.
It began with a breakroom change collection, which raised $147, then extending the challenge to her friends, family and other area businesses increased the total to $1,150.
“All money and items collected will help the VEM Food Pantry give children and families who have fallen on hard times the ability to celebrate and enjoy the Christmas season with less worry and more joy,” Ms. Powell said in a letter distributed throughout the community last year.
This year she put out the challenge again and raised $2,050, half of which went to the Copenhagen Food Pantry.
“I did it because when I was little, we were raised by our single mom and she struggled,” Ms. Powell said. “One year she told us that Santa Claus wasn’t coming. She couldn’t afford to give us a Christmas but little did she know, someone had put my siblings and I on the Angel Tree and ‘Santa’ did make it after all — it meant so much to us and also my mom that we still had a Christmas. We were given everything to make a great big dinner and presents for each of us. This is my way of giving back and hoping I can take that feeling away from other families during the holiday season.”
Ms. Powell said she could not have made the donations without the support she received.
“Whenever I mention an organization near and dear to my heart has needs and even wants, my amazing support unit jumps to the task and usually goes above and beyond,” she said.
The same humbling response came when as an incentive to donate, this year Ms. Powell offered a prize basket filled with donations. Vendors and friends, including Adirondack Outpost Antiques, The Farmhouse Crate, Kylie Schell Photography, Mill Creek Apiary, Life Creations by Kylie, The Chatterbox Diner, Luanne Cassoni, Mary Lou Dorchester, Tughill Maple, Danny St. Laurent and Dora Dorchester, donated. Donors’ names were put into the drawing with Joan Lewis of Great Bend claiming the prize.
