CARTHAGE — During the Dec. 30 meeting of the Carthage Wilna Fire District, the Board of Fire Commissioners accepted the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department elections with Brian Draper as chief and Cole Pacella and Matt Draper as assistant chiefs.
In addition the board approved Christian Carpenter as a new member into the probationary process of the fire department.
