U.S. Customs to look at other sites for border station planned at Blind Bay

Rep. Claudia M. Tenney, left, stands with Jefferson County Legislator Philip N. Reed Sr. and Clayton village Mayor Norma J. Zimmer at the Clayton village docks in October 2022, after touring Blind Bay and the St. Lawrence River. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

FISHERS LANDING — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is now considering alternative sites besides just Blind Bay to build its new border patrol station, in what local officials are calling a win for the community.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, announced that CBP officials had confirmed they are considering additional sites to build their new border patrol station, although Blind Bay is still in the running.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.