CLAYTON — Construction for expanding Cerow Recreation Park Arena, which will bring showers, new locker rooms and other improved amenities, is expected to kick off this spring.
The Town Council took another step toward bringing the project, which had been more than two years in the making, to fruition when it awarded construction contracts for it on Feb. 12. Councilman Kenneth J. Knapp said he expects to have a preconstruction meeting with the contractors, Upstate Construction Services, East Syracuse; Black River Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning; and Jordstat Construction, Alexandria Bay; in late March.
Workers will build a two-story addition that will provide five new locker rooms, two new bathrooms, and a second-floor multipurpose room with a viewing platform looking out to the arena and storage area for the Zamboni. It will expand the arena closer to the parking lot by 12,307 square feet, or from 34,011 to 46,318 square feet, said the town’s engineer, Robert J. Campany of St. Lawrence Engineering DPC. Other enhancements from the project include a new front entrance, updates to the concession stand and new electrical work.
“I’m very excited,” said Town Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. “It’s long overdue, and I look forward to getting it started.”
The arena has housed a slew of recreational events and activities for more than 45 years, including Thousand Islands Youth Hockey games, Clayton Figure Skating Club events, public skating, boat shows, gun shows, car shows, model train fairs and even the Great New York State Food and Wine Festival.
Both Mr. Knapp and Mr. Peterson said they hope the enhancements to the arena, which will help the arena comply with American With Disabilities Act regulations, can help attract even larger hockey tournaments and other events. Drawing more festivities could help increase foot traffic for local hotels, restaurants and shops, they said. Finally offering showers alone could help the arena become more competitive, Mr. Knapp said.
“I can’t tell you how many times we missed out on entertainment because we didn’t have showers,” he said.
When the board initially pitched the expansion, it include new town offices and even more additional amenities. The proposal, however, came with a $6 million expected cost, which proved too costly for the officials. The board, along with Mr. Campany, trimmed various improvements, including new town offices, which resulted in an almost $2 million price drop.
The Town previously planned to spend $3.9 million on the project. Contracts with the three companies and other costs, including a contingency fund, brought the project budget to $4.3 million, Mr. Campany said.
“I feel happy that we came in pretty damn close to (the former budget),” Mr. Knapp said.
Financing for the project includes $1.17 million in state grants and a $2.73 million federal loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mr. Campany said the funding agencies, USDA, the Department of State and the Environmental Protection Fund, must approve the bids awarded to the three contractors.
The board previously adopted an about $4 million bond resolution, but Mr. Peterson said officials plan to raise the amount to $4.5 million in case of emergency costs. Increasing the resolution amount does not mean the board will spend $4.5 million for the expansion, he said.
“This is a relatively complex project,” Mr. Campany said. “Often times things occur, unexpected items come up.”
