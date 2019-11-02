CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Groups such as non-profits, sports teams, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the parade with a float or walking unit.
“The more the merrier,” said chamber director Jeanette A. Turner, who suggested the use of lights and music.
Registration forms are available at the chamber office, 120 S. Mechanic St., through the website at https://www.carthageny.info/ or can be obtained by emailing carthagenychamber@gmail.com or calling 315-493-3590.
The entry fee is a donation of non-perishable food or hygiene items for the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, which will be collected when entries report for lineup. Registrations are due by Dec. 3.
It is requested that parade entries do not include Santa as the chamber reserves that privilege in its entry.
The parade, which begins in Carthage, once again will include Down Beat Percussions and be followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree in River Bend Park and fireworks.
The Twin Villages Christmas will be held Dec. 7 at Augustinian Academy and throughout downtown Carthage, followed by a memory tree lighting at the Village Green Park at 6 p.m.
