WEST CARTHAGE — The transition of the former Champion Fire Company to a substation of the West Carthage Fire Department is nearly complete.
The former fire company had been ordered by the State Supreme Court in March to dissolve since the non-for-profit had not had a fire protection contract since 2015.
In June, town of Champion Council approved a resolution to transfer assets, including real property, of the Champion Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
The town accepted ownership of the fire station on Route 26 in the hamlet of Champion with the understanding that it would act as a substation for the West Carthage Fire Department. The town board distributed vehicles and equipment according to need for the departments in the villages of Copenhagen and West Carthage, which are under contract to provide fire protection for the town.
On the recommendation of the dissolution committee, the distribution of the tanker along with the 1988 FMC 1,000-gallon pumper tanker went to the West Carthage Department for use at the substation.
Since June, members of the West Carthage Fire Department have had the equipment and building inspected, done maintenance and readied the equipment for use.
According to West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto, village firefighters have been training on the equipment and recently responded to a motor vehicle accident.
The mayor said they are “moving forward” to man the station and are contracted to begin fire protection coverage for the town of Champion on Jan. 1.
In addition, an agreement is to be hammered out to have the Carthage Area Rescue Squad sub-lease the substation. The ambulance squad would house a rig and medical staff part-time at the station.
“It will provide added service to people in that area,” Mayor Burto said. “It will help with response time in the case of emergency for both the fire department and rescue squad. I hope having the Champion station open it will encourage former members who want to serve to apply for membership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.