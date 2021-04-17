WEST CARTHAGE — During its April 5 meeting, the town of Champion board, at the recommendation of highway superintendent Joseph Strife, agreed to coordinate with the town of Denmark to profile a portion of VanBrocklin Road.
The cost to the town of Champion will be approximately $3,000 for the roadwork from the intersection with County Route 45 and the bridge on VanBrocklin Road.
