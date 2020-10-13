WEST CARTHAGE — The Champion Town Board on Oct. 5 approved the water/sewer district asset management plan as prepared by the Development Authority of the North Country.
Manasseh Burt of DANC presented the draft Asset Management Plan for water districts No. 2, 4 and 5 and sewer district No. 2, during the September town board meeting. The summary review included, operating reserves, asset inspections, asset replacement budgeting and capital improvements.
According to the minutes of the meeting, Mr. Burt stated that the districts are in good financial condition but recommended a minor increase of approximately $37 per Equivalent Dwelling Unit in water districts No. 2, 4 and 5 to strengthen the operating reserve in that fund. No action was taken on the recommendation.
