WEST CARTHAGE — During a meeting Friday night via Zoom, the town of Champion Council approved a resolution concerning the proposed transfer of assets, including real property, of the Champion Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
State Supreme Court issued an order to dissolve the fire company as a not-for-profit corporation since it has not had a fire protection contract since 2015.
Councilmen Matthew Gump and Thomas Stewart along with representatives from the villages of West Carthage and Copenhagen were members of the dissolution committee which devised the plan as required by court order.
The plan of dissolution outlining a proposed transfer of assets must be submitted to the Supreme Court by June 30. The proposal must be approved by the court and the attorney general before any action can be taken.
The proposal calls for the town to accept ownership of the fire station on State Route 26 in the hamlet of Champion pending Jefferson County’s transfer of property and waiver of past due property taxes. The station would act as a satellite station for the West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department.
It was recommended that vehicles and equipment be distributed according to need for the two departments in the villages of Copenhagen and West Carthage which are under contract to provide fire protection for the town. Both departments requested the 2006 Sterling 3500 gallon tanker. However the committee recommended the distribution of the tanker along with the 1988 FMC 1,000 gallon pumper tanker to the West Carthage Department for use at the substation.
The Champion Volunteer Fire Company Inc. was ordered to submit a “five-year accounting of all assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the corporation, certified by its treasurer, to the Office of the Attorney General.”
The proposed plan also calls for any fire protection funds recovered after review of submitted documents be used to reimburse the town for funds used to implement the preliminary plan and the remainder distributed to the two fire protection districts consistent with terms of the current contracts.
Copenhagen Mayor Kenneth Clarke said during the meeting that he felt the Copenhagen department had a greater need for the tanker. In a letter to the town, he stated the department’s 1991 Mack tanker “no longer meets safety standards for emergency response.”
Mr. Gump pointed out at the beginning of the meeting that he was in support of the plan which he helped to develop but was under the impression that all involved were in agreement.
“So Copenhagen is getting nothing?” Councilman Louie Waite, who voted no on the resolution, said prior to the vote. “They wanted the tanker and they’re not getting it. They need it worst.”
He added that West Carthage had a tanker and engines which held 2,000 gallons of water. He also noted Copenhagen covers more rural areas where water is scarce.
Town Supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson said the tanker was needed for the substation.
“The Attorney General wanted the facility used for fire protection,” Mr. Ferguson said following the meeting. “If we take the tanker away West Carthage may withdraw the offer.”
He noted that if the Champion station was not utilized for fire protection the town would did not need to take ownership.
“The tanker was the only item both wanted,” said Mr. Ferguson. “The committee felt the town was best served to take West Carthage up on the offer.”
“I think the town will be in better shape with a fire station back in the hamlet,” Mr. Gump said following the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.