CARTHAGE — In the Carthage area, many of the November municipal elections will be a repeat of the Republican primaries held in June with the exception of the town of Champion clerk-tax collector and the Wilna justice races.
Town of Champion
Clerk-Tax collector
Sierra Weston is challenging longtime town clerk-tax collector Christina M. Vargulick.
Mrs. Vargulick, Carthage, a Republican, has held the town position since 1992. In addition, she has serves as secretary to the River Area Council of Governments, RACOG Cooperative Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Route 3 Sewer Board since their inception.
“I have the experience and knowledge to serve the residents of the town in a way that they can be confident in whether it is a federal, state or local requirement,” said Mrs. Vargulick. “The job has changed in many ways during the years I have served and I have willing changed with it.”
Mrs. Vargulick and her husband, William, have five adult children and 13 grandchildren.
Running on The Eagle Party line, Ms. Weston, 28, of Carthage, has been a direct support professional for ARC of Jefferson and St. Lawrence since 2013. The mother of two is a graduate of Watertown High School.
“Times are changing and my main objective is to modernize the present and future of our township,” said Ms. Weston. “I’m here to appease the local community, hear their voices and present the change to this townshop of Champion that is much overdue.”
Supervisor
Brian S. Peck, 44, and Jonathan J. Schell, 42, are competing for the supervisor position again. Mr. Peck won the Republican primary in June, garnering 191 votes to Mr. Schell’s 96. Mr. Schell is running on the November ballot under the Champion Focus Party and on The Eagle Party line.
Mr. Peck, chief of staff for Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush since 2011, has been on the political sidelines for a number of years. He previously was the Director of Operations for state Sen. Patricia Ritchie.
He obtained his higher education beginning with earning an associate degree at Jefferson Community College, going on to obtain a bachelor of science at SUNY Brockport and master’s of arts counseling through Clarks Summit University.
The supervisor candidate is active in the community as a member of the Carthage Elk lodge, New York Guard and Lewis County Search and Rescue Auxiliary as well as serving as an Elder at Parkside Bible Church.
“I’m going to lead a responsive, efficient town government,” Mr. Peck said. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to partner with small business owners, farmers and families to enhance the services that make a difference and cut the red tape that’s holding us back.”
Mr. Peck said affordability is the biggest issue in the town.
“Is this a place you can afford to keep your small business or your farm? Can you retire here?” He asks. “To me, it’s about investing in the services and infrastructure that keep residents happy and help businesses survive, and it’s about moving on from programming or projects that don’t make sense and cost taxpayers money.”
Mr. Peck and his wife Sarah have two sons, Luke and Ethan. He also is a landlord and property manager.
Mr. Schell, 42, since June 2018, has been associate director at Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust in Watertown. Previously he was an agriculture mechanics and welding instructor at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and a senior level agriculture educator with Cornell University Cooperative Extension.
He is currently a member of the Carthage Central School Board of Education and previously served on the Senator Patty Ritchie Agriculture Committee Advisory Board. He was chairperson for the Schoharie County Animal Emergency Response Committee and Black River St. Lawrence Research and Development Council Agriculture Committee.
He holds a bachelor of technology in agriculture engineering and masters of arts in teaching obtained at Cornell University.
The candidate is a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, National Farmer Veterans Coalition and NYS GIS Association.
“I am running for town supervisor to increase the transparency of financial and management decisions and make town government more responsive to the needs of Champion residents,” he said. “In addition, my priority as supervisor will be to work with the rest of the town council to increase economic development initiatives and other recreational opportunities to improve the quality of life of Champion residents. I will use my grant writing skills to seek investments in town infrastructure and public safety without rasing taxes; as well as keeping residents informed of comings and goings of town government with social media and office hours for town board members to hear directly from residents.”
Mr. Schell feels economic development is an issue in the town.
Mr. Schell and his wife Kylie, have three children, Ivan, 10, and twins Finley and Eve, 6.
Town of Wilna
Town Justice
After vying with Faith L. Parks for Carthage village justice position last November, Richard J. Mushtare was elected to fill the position left vacant upon the death of Judge S. Lucille Shettleton.
Due to the campaign she launched in the village race, the Wilna town board appointed Ms. Parks as town justice when the two candidates who had been on the ballot declined the town justice position.
Mr. Mushtare, a Democrat, is also on the Independent line. The law enforcement retiree has served four terms as village justice. The Carthage Central High School graduate has been trained at the state Department of Criminal Justice Services Bureau of Municipal Police Academy and Federal Police Academy. In addition he has received Judicial Education Training and Advanced Judicial Education Training.
Having served as both a police officer and village justice, Mr. Mushtare said he finds the latter more satisfying.
“The justice gets to oversee matters to their final conclusion and render decisions in the best interest of justice,” he said. “While I left for federal law enforcement I always had a desire to return to the position as justice. I have always considered it an honor and privilege to be elected and trusted by the community to serve, be trusted in personal matters and keep the community safe. My knowledge and years of experience allows me to properly weigh the facts, apply the laws or rules and protect people’s rights. Serving and protecting has always been a part of my life and I still have the energy, passion and knowledge to continue.”
If elected, he plans to continue to serve as Carthage village justice.
“I feel the people who voted for me to serve put their trust in me,” the judge said. “I have an obligation to the community to complete my term and possibly run again. Being retired will provide me the time needed to commit to both positions.”
Mr. Mushtare and his wife Nancy have two children, Robert and Heather, and a grandson Roman.
Ms. Parks, 43, of Carthage, a Republican, is a math intervention teacher in the Watertown City School District. She holds an early childhood education degree from SUNY Empire State College.
If elected, she “will continue to follow the laws set forth by the Constitution of the United States of America and the State of New York regardless of my own personal views. I will do so with ethical integrity, impartiality, and dedicated ability.”
She has been involved in the community as the former secretary for the Carthage Boys Lacrosse Club a member of the CCS All Sports Booster Club; St. James Fair volunteer; Team parent contact Carthage Bears Pop Warner teams and volunteer for Carthage Turkey Bowl fundraisers.
The daughter of William and Jeanne Parks, the candidate has two sons, Noah Parks and Parker Houghton.
Village of Black River
Mayor
After losing the Republican primary by less than 10 votes to David K. Leonard, Francis J. Dishaw, the current village mayor, has launched a massive write-in campaign in order to retain his seat.
This will be the third round for the two candidates who have vied to lead the village, with Mr. Dishaw elected as mayor in November 2020 after long-time mayor Leland “Lee” Carpenter stepped down.
Mr. Dishaw, 67, the current village mayor, has been on the village board since 2005 serving as a trustee and deputy mayor. The 1974 Immaculate Heart Central graduate has completed Jefferson Community College EMT and EMT 2 courses, Cornell University business management courses. He has been a member of Black River Ambulance Squad for 20 years holding numerous positions and is a certified EMT and Level 2 EMT. He is retired from management at Home Depot and feels “being retired I have the time to better run the village over my opponent along with my experience.”
The mayoral candidate wants to “keep Black River a quiet bedroom community where to bring up a family. Keep taxes at a minimum. Bring businesses to the Route 3 corridor and to the outskirts of the village like we used to.”
Mr. Dishaw believes the major concerns facing the village revolve around the water system.
He feels upgrades are needed for the water purification system, water lines on Route 3 need replacing; master meters need to be added and repairs are needed at the water reservoir.
“We need to update water contracts, investigate another water source and obtain grants from N.Y. State and federal government for infrastructure improvements, thus keeping taxes to a minimum,” he said, noting he would also work toward “getting our residents more active in the community.”
Mr. Dishaw is married to Thomas B. Bair, a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Mr. Leonard, 58, is the service and parts director at Empire Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership in Lowville. Although he does not have political experience, he supports the Republican Party.
He is running for office “to bring business to Black River and to keep taxes under control.” To that end, he has been in contact with business developers interested in locating in the village. In addition he wants to establish more activities for senior citizens and children, especially during the winter months utilizing the Black River Elementary.
Mr. Leonard sees the “lack of business growth over several years, especially with the growth of Fort Drum” as a major issue in the village. He also is concerned about water issues and hopes, if elected, to work with the towns of Rutland and LeRay to resolve the situation.
“I bring a fresh outlook and determination to get goals completed,” Mr. Leonard said. “This is why I believe I won the primary, voters want change,”
Mr. Leonard and his wife Kimberly, a health care director, have six children.
