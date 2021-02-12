WEST CARTHAGE — The town of Champion council during its January meeting authorized the purchase of a 2021 Ford F Series pickup truck for the highway department.
The board further agreed to have the truck equipped with a Fisher 8.5-foot stainless steel V-plow with back rack and lights. The entire cost is not to exceed $43,641. The truck will replace the 13-year-old pickup now in service.
Highway Superintendent Joseph Strife recommended adopting a three-year replacement schedule to obtain the maximum resale value.
