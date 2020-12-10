WEST CARTHAGE — The town of Champion board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Jan. 4 to hear comments on a local law to amend the town zoning law to allow bed and breakfasts to operate in residential districts as long as they are on at least two acres and do not rent out more than five bedrooms.
