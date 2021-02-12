WEST CARTHAGE — Following a public hearing at the February meeting, the town of Champion board passed a local law naming a Community Choice Aggregation Energy Program administrator.
As explained by Javier Barrios from Good Energy, the local law authorizes the municipality to collect data from suppliers with the assistance of a Public Service Commission-approved administrator.
The purpose of the data collection is to review costs for the bulk purchase of electricity and natural gas in order to contract to purchase the commodities on behalf of the residents of the town if a savings can be recognized.
The adoption of the local law does not obligate the town board to enter into a contract to purchase the commodities. If a contract was signed, residents would continue to receive their billing from National Grid. National Grid would continue to deliver the electricity and/or natural gas and there would be a mandatory 60-day outreach to residents at no cost to the town. Residents may opt in or opt out of the program at any time with no penalty or fee.
With no one from the public to speak at the public hearing, the board named Good Energy L.P. to act as community choice aggregation program administrator and community solar program administrator for the town.
Supervisor Bruce Ferguson said the village of West Carthage board has also elected Good Energy as its administrator and that could result in a 10% savings for both electric and natural gas for all residents in the program.
Residential and commercial customers, regardless of size, would be eligible to participate in the program. The administrator would provide information and education to potential customers.
