WEST CARTHAGE — The town of Champion Council decided at its April meeting to establish a reserve fund for the inevitable decommissioning of solar facilities located at 35890 Route 26 to facilitate future planning for the town.
The USLE Solar Facilities Decommissioning Fund will finance the cost of decommissioning the solar facilities including the disconnection of the solar facility from the electrical grid, the removal of all solar facility components and to restore the applicable portion of the facility site to a state as close as reasonably possible to its pre-construction condition.
The reserve fund may also be used to mitigate environmental effects during the decommissioning and/or dismantling of the facility components. The reserve fund shall be used to manage materials and waste generated as a consequence of the decommissioning and for the responsible collection and recycling of the photovoltaic modules.
