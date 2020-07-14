WEST CARTHAGE — During the July 6 Champion Town Board meeting, the Final Plan for Judicial Dissolution of the Champion Volunteer Fire Company was discussed. The State Supreme Court’s decision approved the resolution adopted last month by the town without change. Supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson requested that trustees Thomas Stewart and Matthew Gump execute the plan as approved in regards to distributing the company’s equipment assets.
All items not specified in the plan such as the request for a truck engine made by the Deferiet Fire Department will determined by the West Carthage Fire Department.
Creditors, who have been contacted by mail, may still submit a claim for payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.