WEST CARTHAGE — The Champion Town Council during its January meeting amended the zoning law concerning bed and breakfast operations. With no one from the public to speak during the public hearing, the board approved the amendment.
Changes included requiring bed and breakfast operations in R-1 and R-2 zoning districts to each get a site plan approval; requiring a two-acre minimum for the business and setting a maximum of five bedrooms to be rented.
